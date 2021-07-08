Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.33.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

