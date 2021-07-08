Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ATNX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $376.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 128,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 306,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Athenex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 3,942.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

