Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $85.64. 355,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,442,837. Oracle has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

