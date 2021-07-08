Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orange County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $694.57 million 15.28 $394.76 million $1.46 30.66

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orange County Bancorp and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 5 4 5 0 2.00

Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

