O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $548.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $585.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $548.22. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $413.00 and a 1-year high of $587.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

