O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $585.45

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $585.45 and last traded at $580.39, with a volume of 552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $581.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

