Origin Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,369 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 964% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,162 put options.

ORGN opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.