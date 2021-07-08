Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OESX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

