Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Shares Down 4.1%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 73,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

