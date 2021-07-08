Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

