Ossiam Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ossiam raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.13. 7,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

