Ossiam Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ossiam cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,545. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

