Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

