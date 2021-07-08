Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $85.99 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

