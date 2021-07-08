Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the year-to-date period (+110.2% versus +92.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Ovintiv is an independent upstream operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has also done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows are expected to receive further downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. Consequently, Ovintiv is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OVV. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.26.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

