Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OXBDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

OXBDF opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.