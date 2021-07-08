Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXIG. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OXIG stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,410 ($31.49). 79,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,174.86. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

