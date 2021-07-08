Pantos (PAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Pantos coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $26,397.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00167959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,774.51 or 0.99560740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00958939 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,457,404 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

