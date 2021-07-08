Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.73

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 1888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

