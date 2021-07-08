Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARXF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of PARXF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 13,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

