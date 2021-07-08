Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $39.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

PRRWF stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

