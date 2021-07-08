Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Down 5.6%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 1,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.01 million, a P/E ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

