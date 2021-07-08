Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Paya alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paya by 35.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paya by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.