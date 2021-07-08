PayBX (AXPR) Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.