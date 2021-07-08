Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,406. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.15.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

