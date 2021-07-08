Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.76.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Paycom Software stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.35. 7,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,406. Paycom Software has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 155.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

