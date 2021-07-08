PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PCM opened at $12.03 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

