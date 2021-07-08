Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 112,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,055,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 97,029 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.