Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEGRY. Societe Generale cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

