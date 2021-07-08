Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

