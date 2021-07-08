Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-$920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

