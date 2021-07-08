Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,720 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $651.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

