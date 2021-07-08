Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €205.00 ($241.18) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.58 ($228.92).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €184.80 ($217.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €179.26. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

