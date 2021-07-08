Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSMMY. Simmons lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.20.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

