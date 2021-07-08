PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.70

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.51 ($0.06), with a volume of 2575835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £40.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

