PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,386 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 30,124,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.