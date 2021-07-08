Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 8,226 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $289,226.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 370 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $12,979.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $856,409.19.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $328,171.14.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $322,271.95.

PHAT stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.88.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

