Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 17,390 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

RSX stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

