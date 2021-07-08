Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 84.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.