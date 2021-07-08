PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $15.29 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.