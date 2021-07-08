PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $15.29 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.