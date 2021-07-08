Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.44. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

