Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.29 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

EQIX opened at $827.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $763.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

