Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $4.62 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $168,660,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $133,216,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $90,126,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.