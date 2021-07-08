Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $612.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

