Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 154,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 492,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.21.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

