Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,605 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $330.80 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $332.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.