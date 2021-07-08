Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,521,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

