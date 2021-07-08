Piper Sandler Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $475.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $483.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $545.22.

MarketAxess stock opened at $450.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.99. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

