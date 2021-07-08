Piper Sandler Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Neutral

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

