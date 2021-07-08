Piper Sandler Lowers Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target to $12.00

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

SNSE opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

